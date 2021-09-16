Cold front brings Friday Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fall is less than a week away, but it sure won’t feel like it these next few days! Highs will top out several degrees above-average through the beginning of next week.

High-pressure is moving East for Thursday - turning winds out of the South. Highs will climb into the upper 70s - near 80°F. The sky remains clear overnight as lows fall to near 60°F. Expect increasing cloud cover and moisture ahead of a cold front on Friday. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Rain clears the area by late evening and early morning hours of Saturday.

Temperatures fall slightly on Saturday, but are back to the upper 80s by Sunday. Some places could top 90°F!

The next weather maker arrives Tuesday/Wednesday -bringing more showers and storms. Cooler weather is expected in its wake.

