Federal court allows Wisconsin redistricting case to proceed

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A three-judge panel of federal judges has denied a request by the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to dismiss a redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats.

The move on Thursday keeps the case alive while conservatives want the battle to be fought in state courts.

The federal court also combined two lawsuits — one filed by voters represented by a prominent Democratic attorney and the other by voting advocacy groups.

The court also allowed Wisconsin’s five Republican congressmen and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to intervene in the case.

A third redistricting lawsuit, brought by conservatives, is pending before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

