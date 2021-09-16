Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 to complete a two-game sweep.
Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.
Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.
Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple.
Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.
