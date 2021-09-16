Advertisement

Garneau, Tigers complete 2-game sweep of contending Brewers

Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, right, slides safely into home plate to score as Milwaukee...
Detroit Tigers' Robbie Grossman, right, slides safely into home plate to score as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez waits for the throw in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Dustin Garneau homered and drove in two runs, rookie Matt Manning combined with the bullpen on a three-hitter and the Detroit Tigers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 to complete a two-game sweep.

Milwaukee’s magic number to clinch the NL Central remained at five after they dropped a pair to the Tigers following a five-game winning streak.

Garneau knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly. He lofted his fourth homer with two out in the seventh.

Derek Hill, who drove in the lone run in Detroit’s 1-0, 11-inning victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday, supplied an RBI triple.

Miguel Cabrera added a run-scoring double.

