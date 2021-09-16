I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 eastbound to close for one month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The northbound I-39/90 ramp to the eastbound US 12/18 lanes will be closed starting next week until late October.

The off-ramp will close starting Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminded motorists Thursday that crews are working on reconstructing the off-ramp as part of the Beltline interchange project.

The northbound lanes of I-39/90 will also shift into a new alignment Wednesday, adjacent to the southbound interstate lanes, through the Beltline.

Drivers will have to take different routes, such as the Beltline to US 51/Stoughton Road. WisDOT also noted that motorists need to look out for new traffic patterns and follow a reduced speed limit on I-39/90 of 60 mph in the work zones.

Construction and lane shifts are dependent of the weather and could change, officials added.

