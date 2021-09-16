Advertisement

Let’s Yo! Second Harvest Foodbank campaign

The fundraiser works to get yogurt to more people in Southern Wisconsin.
(NBC15)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank is raising money for yogurt all through September with the Let’s Yo! campaign.

The organization accepts donations on its website through the end of September, with the David G. and Nancy B. Walsh Family Foundation matching the first $25,000 donated.

Second Harvest is raising money for yogurt because it is rich in protein and vitamins. It can serve as a very healthy snack and is also an important part of a balanced diet. Because it is a perishable item, it is usually not donated and not available on food shelves.

That is why Second Harvest is using the Let’s Yo! campaign to raise money for yogurt.

Just $20 can provide a week’s worth of yogurt to a family of four.

