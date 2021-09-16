Advertisement

Lions, Packers attempt to bounce back after losing openers

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green...
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)(Stephen B. Morton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Detroit and Green Bay will both be looking to bounce back from season-opening losses when they meet Monday night as the Packers begin their home schedule.

The Lions lost 41-33 at home to the San Francisco 49ers despite rallying late.

The Packers suffered an embarrassing 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida. This marks the second straight season the Packers have opened their home schedule against the Lions.

The Packers have won each of the past four meetings in this series.

Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

