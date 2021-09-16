MPD investigates shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after officers found multiple shell casings Wednesday night, following several reports of shots fired.

According to an incident report, officers arrived to the 7800 block of Mineral Point Road at 9:23 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the area. Officers say, a vehicle may have been heard leaving the area speeding.

Once officers arrived on scene, they discovered several shell casing behind a building.

No injuries or damages were reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at 608- 255-2345. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

