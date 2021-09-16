Advertisement

Madison West suspends varsity football for two weeks

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani and Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West High School plans to suspend its varsity football program for the next two weeks.

The school cites health and safety protocols for forcing the move. It did not specify if the protocols were COVID-19-related.

The suspension means the games against Middleton, scheduled for this Friday, and next week’s matchup against Sun Prairie will not happen. Madison West will not be required to forfeit the games; it will just go down as the games were not played.

Both Middleton and Sun Prairie are reportedly trying to find alternate opponents to fill their schedule.

The Madison West Regents were 0-4 following last weeks loss to Verona.

