Name released of Illinois man killed in I-39/90 crash

A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.
A motorcycle rider died in a wreck on I-39/90 on Wednesday I-39/90.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the Illinois man who died Wednesday in a rush hour motorcycle crash on I-39/90, outside of Janesville.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Chico Alegria was pronounced dead at the scene and it confirmed he died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, witnesses told investigators the 42-year-old from Belvidere, Ill., was heading north on I-39/90 around 8 a.m. when he went headed for the Hwy. 14 exit. After beginning to exit, Alegria reported swerved back toward the interstate like he wanted to stay on I-39/90.

The motorcycle reportedly clipped a crash barrier while Alegria was switching lanes and he lost control of the vehicle.

The wreck remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

