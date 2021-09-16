Police arrest man accused of luring victims with dating app in several Dane Co. crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of using a dating app to lure victims in several crimes in Dane County has been taken into custody Thursday in Madison.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department states it and several other local law enforcement agencies have been investigating a series of vehicle thefts from a Madison car dealership over the past week, as well as other burglaries.

These agencies realized Menes Weightman, 43, was suspected to be connected to burglaries, identity thefts and assaults across Wisconsin and the Midwest.

Police arrested Weightman around 11 a.m. Thursday on the 2500 block of McDivitt Road.

Weightman also has an extraditable warrant out of Texas for alleged aggravated battery to an elderly person, plus is pending charges related to other crimes.

Madison PD says stolen vehicles and other property are currently being processed. Officers are working to determine what cases Weightman was allegedly involved in, which stretch over different geographical areas and crimes. Staff are also working to match stolen items from previous police reports with their owners.

