Portion of Madison Beltline lanes, ramps plan to close for two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portions of the Madison Beltline and certain ramps will close for two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced.

Officials say the closures will occur from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday from Sept. 20-23 and Sept. 27-30.

The closures will occur from Whitney Way until John Nolen Drive.

Ramp closures are also planned for the Fish Hatchery Road and Todd Drive ramps to the westbound Beltline lanes, plus the Todd Drive ramp to the eastbound Beltline.

The department noted that signs with the exact date and time of the closures will be posted on the ramps.

Officials urged drivers to plan for extra times in their travels if they plan to take the Beltline, slow down in work zones and pay attention to the road.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.