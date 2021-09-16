Advertisement

Shell casings found near Orchard Ridge Elementary School

Witnesses report a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants shooting at a dark car.
Witnesses report a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants shooting at a dark car.
Witnesses report a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants shooting at a dark car.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Denton Pl. that happened early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired calls around 3:00 a.m. near Orchard Ridge Elementary School.

Witnesses are reporting a suspect wearing a white sweatshirt and dark pants was shooting at a dark car that was leaving the area.

Officers later found multiple shell casings in the area.

No damages or injured persons were found.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

