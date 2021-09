MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summerfest will return in 2022 and back to its regular schedule but only on the weekends.

Summerfest 2022 will take place on June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9.

Summerfest will announce their lineup for 2022 sometime next year.

