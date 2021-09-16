Advertisement

Tommy Thompson getting surgery after water ski accident

Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students...
Tommy Thompson was on hand to tout the UW System's "70 for 70" campaign to help get students and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 at UW-Eau Claire on Monday, September 13, 2021.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tommy Thompson, the longest-serving governor in Wisconsin history and current interim president of the University of Wisconsin System, says he is having surgery following a weekend water skiing accident.

The 79-year-old Thompson says in a Facebook post Thursday that he needed to “have my bicep reattached to the tendon.”

UW spokesman Mark Pitsch says Thompson was “dealing with a little pain and getting it taken care of.” The university’s Board of Regents is currently in the process of searching for a permanent president to replace Thompson.

The Republican served as Wisconsin governor from 1987 until 2001, when he left to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary under then-President George W. Bush. He served four years and then returned to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

