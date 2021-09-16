Advertisement

Volunteer teaches English letters, colors to Afghan children at Fort McCoy

Kathleen Hughes, standing center, an American Red Cross volunteer working with Task Force...
Kathleen Hughes, standing center, an American Red Cross volunteer working with Task Force McCoy, teaches Afghan children English letters and colors during #OperationAlliesWelcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 15, 2021.(Spc. Eric Cerami | (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Eric Cerami/ 55th Signal Company))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - As Afghan families continue to adjust to their temporary home at Fort McCoy, the military installation released new images Wednesday of an American Red Cross volunteer working with children.

A group of Afghan children gathered around Volunteer Kathleen Hughes, who was teaching them English letters and colors.

Hughes held different cards with each of these lessons.

According to data obtained by the Associated Press Wednesday, 399 refugees of the nearly 37,000 total are slated to resettle in Wisconsin. The data did not specify which base the nearly 400 refugees settling in Wisconsin are currently housed at.

Posted by Fort McCoy on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

