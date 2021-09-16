Advertisement

WATCH: Monona Police save dog drowning in Yahara River

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Monona Police Department captured the nerve-wracking moments officers were able to rescue a dog Tuesday night that was drowning in the Yahara River.

In a Facebook post, officers say they responded around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday night to the 6300 block of Winnequah Road for a dog, named Otis, who was trapped and drowning underneath a pier. Police noted the depth of the river is unpredictable and potentially dangerous, making the timing of the rescue even more crucial.

Monona Police say a witness tried to rescue the dog by jumping in, but that scared Otis and he trapped himself even more.

Officers determined the best course of action was to take Otis out through the pier, with the help of pedestrians and the property owner.

Police were able to get Otis out successfully and reunite him with his family.

“In times of peril, darkness and uncertainty...kindness and heroic efforts are needed not only to see the light, but to shine. Deep in the heart of Monona...the stars were shining last night,” the department stated in the post.

The department said they checked in with the pup’s family on Wednesday. Despite the scare, Otis and his family are doing “great.”

