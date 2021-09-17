Advertisement

1 in 5 eligible Wis. households enrolled in emergency broadband assistance

(WDTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials say Friday that one in five eligible Wisconsin households have enrolled in emergency broadband assistance benefits, which is above the national average.

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced Friday that 106,800 Wisconsin households are enrolled in the program, which is 15% higher than the national average.

Families receive up to $50 per month to help with their broadband bill and up to $75 per month for homes on tribal land.

PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq said she was pleased to see so many families enrolling.

“Affordability plays a big part in broadband access, which is why we continue to urge those who may be struggling to pay their monthly internet bill to apply for financial support while the funds remain available,” Valcq said.

The program, which is a Federal Communications Commission benefit, is funded with $3.2 billion of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The funds will be available until they run out, officials added.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Fred Prehn
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of this horse they found Friday.
Sauk Co. officials search for owner of horse
COVID-19 cases in Wis. hit daily highs for 3rd day in a row