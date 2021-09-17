Advertisement

3 babies recently born to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

(Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — There’s new life at the Fort McCoy military base in western Wisconsin where more than 12,000 Afghan refugees are staying.

Fort McCoy spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips says three babies have been born to Afghan evacuees in recent days. She declined to provide more details on the births, including whether the babies were born on base or at a local hospital.

Roughly 12,500 Afghan refugees are temporarily staying at Fort McCoy as of this week.

The installation is one of eight military bases in the U.S. that is housing refugees who fled from Afghanistan after the Taliban toppled Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government on Aug. 15.

