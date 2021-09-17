Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive vaccinations at Fort McCoy

U.S. Army medical Soldiers attached to Task Force McCoy vaccinate Afghan evacuees during a multi-day mass vaccination campaign at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 16, 2021, as part of #OperationAlliesWelcome.((U.S. Army photos by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy received medical vaccinations this week as part of a multi-day clinic at the installation.

Fort McCoy posted on Facebook Friday about the vaccination campaign, noting that U.S. Army medical soldiers working for Task Force McCoy immunized the evacuees over the course of a few days.

Fort McCoy revealed other bits of daily life this week as refugees adjust to their new temporary home.

On Tuesday, the Army post shared several images of children playing on makeshift swings. Then on Wednesday, an American Red Cross volunteer was shown teaching children the English alphabet and colors.

Posted by Fort McCoy on Friday, September 17, 2021

