Beautiful Weekend Weather

A few scattered showers are expected this afternoon
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front is located just to the west of Wisconsin this morning. The front is generating scattered showers and thunderstorms over Minnesota. This rain is making steady progress eastward. A few scattered showers will push into southern Wisconsin later this morning and into the afternoon. Ahead of the front today, temperatures will be well above average with highs expected in the middle 70s to middle 80s. Temperatures will cool off a bit tomorrow as winds shift to northerly behind the front. Highs Saturday will be in the middle 70s. A warm front is the poised to move through early Sunday and temperatures will warm back into the middle 80s. Overall very nice mid-September weather is expected through the weekend.

A few scattered showers today will give way to pleasant conditions this weekend. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days.(wmtv weather)

Today: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of afternoon rain. High 80. Wind: Southwest 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 51. Wind: North 10.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 76.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 85.

