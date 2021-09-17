Advertisement

Court denies lower bond for man accused in UW Arboretum homicides

Khari Sanford (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County court denied a request to lower the bond for one of two men accused of killing a Madison couple in the UW Madison Arboretum.

Khari Sanford, 20, is accused of two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Sanford is accused of killing University of Wisconsin professor Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre in March of 2020. Potter and Carre were the adoptive parents of Sanford’s girlfriend.

He appeared in court Thursday for his bond hearing, where the motion to amend his bail was denied, according to court records.

Sanford is expected to appear in court again on March 28, 2022 for a motion hearing.

Alijah Larrue, the other man accused in the killing, pleaded guilty in May to two counts of felony murder kidnapping for the deaths. In exchange for the plea, the two counts of party to the crime of first-degree homicide against him were dropped.

Prosecutors argued Potter and Carre were killed over a dispute of social distancing restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. A friend of Potter told detectives Sanford and the daughter were moved out of their home into an AirBnB because they were not following social distancing rules due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the criminal complaint.

