COVID-19 cases in Wis. hit daily highs for 3rd day in a row

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third day in a row, the daily number of COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin has exceeded 3,000.

On Friday, the Department of Health Services confirmed 3,172 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin is likely to hit 700,000 by the end of next week, and is currently at 693,717.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases of the virus also skyrocketed on Friday as a result of the influx, reaching 2,227.

DHS reports 21 people have died of COVID-19 Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,827 people have died from the virus.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association also reports that 12 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday, while one person has been added to the ICU.

Wisconsin men near half with completed COVID-19 vaccine series

Wisconsin men are nearing a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone Friday.

DHS reports 49.1% of men in Wisconsin have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

Wisconsin women are currently at 55.9% for having their vaccine series completed.

Overall in the state, 52.8% of people have completed their series and 56% of people have received at least one dose.

So far this week, 36,083 doses have been administered to Wisconsinites.

