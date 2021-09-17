COVID-19 risk gaps between vaxxed and unvaxxed even larger in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The gap in COVID-19 hospitalization and death rates between those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not for people living in Dane Co. roughly doubles – at least – what is being seen in the rest of the state, new numbers from the county health department show.

According to the latest Public Health Madison & Dane Co. figures, someone who is not fully vaccinated is 21 times more likely to be hospitalized because of the coronavirus and 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19 complications than someone who has received all their doses and waited the required two-weeks afterwards.

On Wednesday, the Dept. of Health Services revealed the statewide rates and found unvaccinated individuals were approximately 8.5 times more likely to end up in the hospital because of the virus and nearly 11 times more likely to die.

The risk of simply contracting COVID-19 for those not fully vaccinated grows in Dane Co. as well. Statewide, an unvaccinated individual was around four times more likely to test positive for the virus, while within Dane Co., they were five times more at risk.

Cases/100k Hospitalizations/100k Deaths/100k DANE CO. (Sept. 16) Fully Vaccinated 322.5 4.0 0.5 Not Fully Vaccinated 1,566.2 84.9 8.9 WISCONSIN (Sept. 16) Fully Vaccinated 360.7 11.5 1.1 Not Fully Vaccinated 1,413.7 98.5 11.7

Notably, the case rate per 100,000 for vaccinated individuals in the county was lower in the state average. The rate for those not fully vaccinated was higher than what the state saw.

Hospitalization and death rates were significantly lower for both groups - drastically so for vaccinated individuals. Those who are fully vaccinated in Dane Co. were less than half as likely to end up in the hospital or die from COVID-19, the agencies’ data show.

Dane Co. continues to lead the state in vaccination rates, with more than 70 percent of residents having completed their vaccine series. When only counting those who are allowed to get the vaccine that number jumps to 8 in 10 who are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.