Crash at US 14 has highway closed in Rock County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash between a semi and a pick up truck has both directions of US 14 highway closed between County H and Polzin road.

Rock county police and Janesville fire responded to the scene near the town of Leyden around 5:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Rock County dispatch said there are possible reports of injuries in the crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimate it will take about two hours to clear the accident.

