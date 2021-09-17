Advertisement

Fort Atkinson School District implements mask mandate

(Caroline County Public Schools via NBC12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fort Atkinson School Board has voted in favor of implementing a mask mandate in its schools.

The board voted in favor of, with one member opposed, to require masks in all indoor spaces where children are present through Oct. 26. The only exception to the mandate is when an individual is eating or drinking.

The more than three hour meeting consisted of multiple parents and board members speaking passionately about the issue.

“Every time I drop my daughter off at school, I pray she doesn’t see the fear in my eyes from having the thought of having to leave her where I don’t feel she is safe,” said one parent. “With no mask mandate in place and so far so very few safety mitigations and organized contact tracing, I feel not enough is being done by our district to keep children healthy and safe.”

“Your job as a school board is to guide us in education, guide our children with the best education we can give them here in our small community,” said another parent. “It is not to tell everybody to wear a mask or not.”

The mandate will be reevaluated at the board’s meeting on Oct. 26.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Is it coronavirus or the flu? SSM Health says it has the technology to differentiate the...
New COVID-19 testing tool also checks for flu
Madison business manager held at gunpoint, cash deposit bag stolen
One testing tool helps SSM Health check for COVID-19 and the flu.
New COVID-19 testing tool also checks for flu
Vehicle stolen in Madison spotted in Chicago suburbs, police report