Friday Rain Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Our stretch of nice weather will, temporarily, come to an end on Friday. An approaching cold front will bring increasing clouds late tonight. Overnight lows expected into the middle and upper 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies early Friday will give way to scattered showers and isolated storms later in the day. Rainfall will be light and a few hundredths to a quarter of an inch. Highs expected into the lower 80s. Rain chances will wind down Friday evening with decreasing clouds Friday night. Overnight lows into the middle 50s.

A beautiful weekend is expected with mostly sunny skies returning. Highs on Saturday will be into the lower 80s. Sunday will see high temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s. This is unseasonable warm for this time of year. Sunny and warm conditions continue Monday ahead of out next weathermaker.

Storm chances will return Tuesday, and this will bring cooler, more fall like conditions. The coolest air of the season could arrive by the second half of the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.