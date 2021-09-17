Advertisement

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman

Fred Prehn
Fred Prehn(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected a lawsuit seeking to remove the state Department of Natural Resources policy board’s leader from his post even though his term has ended.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Friday ruled against Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in the lawsuit he brought seeking an order forcing Fred Prehn off the board.

Prehn is a Wausau dentist appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker in 2015.

Prehn has refused to step down since his term expired May 1, denying Gov. Tony Evers’ appointee Sandra Naas a seat and maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

Kaul promised to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

1 in 5 eligible Wis. households enrolled in emergency broadband assistance
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes speaks as he tours Giant Jones Brewery,...
Barnes paid no income tax, was on BadgerCare in 2018
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of this horse they found Friday.
Sauk Co. officials search for owner of horse
COVID-19 cases in Wis. hit daily highs for 3rd day in a row