Madison business manager held at gunpoint, cash deposit bag stolen

(KEYC Photo)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison business manager was held at gunpoint Thursday morning and had a deposit bag full of cash stolen.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called around 9:40 a.m. to the 700 block of South Gammon Road for an armed robbery.

The suspects came into the parking lot and left in a stolen red Hummer. MPD continued, saying the stolen vehicle was found abandoned later.

Police did not state the amount of cash that was taken from the business manager.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.

