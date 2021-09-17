Madison Police Officer on leave after video allegedly shows them in sexual activity in squad car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in sexual activity with another person inside their squad car.

The Madison Police Department said they were made aware of this incident Thursday shortly after 5:00 p.m.

The officer in the video was identified and is now on administrative leave.

Madison Police said they started an investigation into the incident.

