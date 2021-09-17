Necedah man arrested following search warrant
Sep. 17, 2021
VILLAGE OF NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
According to the Sheriff’s Office, after receiving the tip from NCMEC, officers conducted a search warrant on George R. Kloth.
During the execution of the warrant, Kloth was arrested for a probation violation.
Kloth is being held at the Juneau County Jail pending further investigation and possible charges of Possession of Child Pornography.
