Necedah man arrested following search warrant

VILLAGE OF NECEDAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the Sheriff’s Office, after receiving the tip from NCMEC, officers conducted a search warrant on George R. Kloth.

During the execution of the warrant, Kloth was arrested for a probation violation.

Kloth is being held at the Juneau County Jail pending further investigation and possible charges of Possession of Child Pornography.

