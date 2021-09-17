Advertisement

Oktoberfest returns to Beloit

Festivities take place on Friday night.
Oktoberfest in Beloit
Oktoberfest in Beloit
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Beloit will host Oktoberfest Friday night, from 5:30-11:00, offering music, food and games.

Festivities include ax throwing and Hammerschlagen, a classic German game in which players try to hammer nails into a log with the wedge-shaped end of a Cross-peen hammer.

Music from the Zweifel Brothers starts at 5:30, and Soul 2 Soul takes the stage at eight.

There is also a costume contest, with awards for the best-dressed couple, kid and individual.

Tickets are $5 for adults and a dollar for kids, ages 4-12. Kids under the age of four enter for free.

