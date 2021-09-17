One last Summer-like Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weekend plans are free & clear of any rain, but temperatures will vary between both days! After showers move by Friday afternoon, its smooth sailing through next Monday.

A cold front sparked light showers across southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon. Due to dry air near the surface, the rain struggled to reach the ground. Any remaining showers clear the area this evening - just in time for Friday night football. The sky stays mainly clear with a few passing clouds. Lows fall into the upper 40s - lower 50s.

High-pressure is back overhead this weekend. Saturday highs will be kept in the mid and upper 70s. Humidity and the warmth surge back in on Sunday. Highs could top out in the upper 80s - near 90°F.

An approaching low-pressure system brings in some more clouds late Monday. Due to added cloud cover and the chance for rain, Monday’s high has been lowered - closer to 80°F. A cold front drops in late Monday and early Tuesday. Scattered showers are likely. Cooler and drier air settle over Wisconsin in the front’s wake. Highs next week may only top out in the 60s!

Another round of rain may impact southern Wisconsin next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.