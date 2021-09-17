Advertisement

Packers placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on IR due to back issue

Za’Darius Smith practices in 2021 Packers Training Camp.
Za’Darius Smith practices in 2021 Packers Training Camp.(WBAY-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The back issue that bothered Green Bay outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith throughout the preseason will now force the Packers to play without their Pro Bowl pass rusher for the next few weeks.

The Packers have placed Smith on injured reserve. That means Smith will miss at least three games.

The Packers (0-1) host the Detroit Lions (0-1) on Monday night.

Smith has 26 sacks for the Packers over the last two seasons.

He practiced just one day during training camp and played 18 snaps in the Packers’ 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
Some of the new Packers gameday concessions include a bratwurst piled high with mac and cheese,...
New Packers concessions and features for Monday’s home opener
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, makes a touchdown reception in front of Green...
Lions, Packers attempt to bounce back after losing openers
Madison West suspends varsity football for two weeks