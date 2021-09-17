Advertisement

Record-high temperatures could impact the start of bow hunting

Hunters should get their kills processed as soon as possible
(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jade Flury
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures reaching record highs this weekend are giving hunters less time to get their deer processed for eating.

Normally hunters can hang their deer overnight, but warm weather will present challenges. There is less time for cleaning the deer and getting it to a butchers shop.

“When it is warm out like this, you want to have a little bit of urgency to get the animal gutted and then to a processing plant as soon as possible,” said Dav Smith, owner of Smith Bros. Meats.

Smith says animals killed for meat during these warm temperatures should quickly be taken to a processing plant. He also says hunters should skin and gut the deer to let heat out of the carcass. Smith also says there are ways to keep the carcass cool.

“If they are taking it to a plant that’s, you know, a great distance, it would probably be in their best interest to pack the chest cavity with ice, and uh, you know, just get it there as soon as they can,” said Smith.

If you are unsure whether the meat has sat for too long, you should take it to the nearest processing plant to get a professional opinion. There they can tell you if the meat has spoiled or if it is safe to eat.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
Lambeau Field has new concessions, new features for home opener
A few scattered showers today will give way to pleasant conditions this weekend. Sunday will be...
Beautiful Weekend Weather
A crash between a semi and a pick up truck has both directions of US 14 highway closed between...
Crash at US 14 has highway closed in Rock County
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Monona PD rescue dog from river
Monona PD rescue dog from river