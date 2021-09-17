Advertisement

Sauk Co. officials search for owner of horse

The horse is white in color, with dark spots
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of this horse they found Friday.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of this horse they found Friday.(Sauk County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HILLPOINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the owner of a horse they found Friday wandering on a county road.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that the horse was located on County Highway G near McCarville Road in Hillpoint.

The horse is white in color, with dark spots.

Anyone with information on the animal’s owner is urged to call the county Dispatch Center at 608-356-4895.

