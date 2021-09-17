Sauk Co. officials search for owner of horse

HILLPOINT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is working to find the owner of a horse they found Friday wandering on a county road.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Friday that the horse was located on County Highway G near McCarville Road in Hillpoint.

The horse is white in color, with dark spots.

Anyone with information on the animal’s owner is urged to call the county Dispatch Center at 608-356-4895.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.