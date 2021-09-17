Advertisement

SILVER ALERT for man last seen at Ashwaubenon gas station

A statewide Silver Alert was issued to find James Stroschein, 79
A statewide Silver Alert was issued to find James Stroschein, 79
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The subject of a statewide Silver Alert was seen at a convenience store in Ashwaubenon Friday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for 79-year-old James Strohschein, who has dementia. He left home, and no one knows where he is. He was seen at a Kwik Trip in Ashwaubenon, outside Green Bay, at 1 o’clock.

Strohschein is a white man, 5′11″ tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white and black pinstriped golf shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a blue baseball cap.

He’s driving a silver, 2008-model Honda Pilot with Wisconsin license plate 662 GNA.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Strohschein or his car should contact local authorities right away. You can also contact the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department at (920) 492-2995.

