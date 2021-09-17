Uncontrollable vomiting due to marijuana use on rise, study finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s reportedly an unusual side-effect from marijuana.

Some doctors say they are seeing more habitual users showing up in emergency rooms suffering from bouts of uncontrollable vomiting.

It can apparently go on for hours.

The condition is call Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome, or CHS. A new study was published Friday in the journal, ‘AMA Network Open.’

It found over 800,000 cases of reported vomiting in Colorado between 2013 and 2018. That’s a 29 percent increase since marijuana was legalized in the state.

The study also found there are higher reports in states that have legalized marijuana. The rate was highest in counties with no prior marijuana dispensaries.

