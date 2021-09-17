Advertisement

UW Health recruiting for childhood asthma and food allergies studies

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are recruiting expectant mothers and families to join two new studies designed to help experts better understand the causes of two of the most common chronic diseases in children: childhood asthma and childhood food allergies.(123RF)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is enrolling expectant mothers and their families to participate in two new studies seeking to better understand childhood asthma and food allergies, UW Health announced Friday.

The studies are being conducted by the UW Department of Pediatrics’ division of allergy, immunology and rheumatology, and both are birth cohort studies, meaning that they follow a group of people born around the same time.

Childhood asthma and childhood food allergies are two of the most common chronic diseases in children, UW Health said.

The “Childhood asthma and the neonatal environment” (CANOE) study seeks to identify causes of childhood asthma by examining early-life environmental factors and their potential contribution to the disease. The study will follow mothers and their children staring in the prenatal period through the child’s first three years of life.

According to UW Health, the CANOE study will take place at University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health locations. Researchers are looking to enroll 125 families in the study.

The second study, “Systems biology of early allergy” (SUNBEAM), is designed to investigate what causes food allergies in children. Researchers are recruiting pregnant mothers, their infants and their infant’s biological father to identify potential causes of food allergies and eczema. Researchers are looking to enroll 240 families, including up the 2,500 children nationally, in the SUNBEAM study.

Dr. Anne Marie Singh, associate professor; Dr. James Gern, professor; and Dr. Dan Jackson, professor, of UW School of Medicine and Public Health Department of Pediatrics are the study investigators, according to UW Health.

More information on the studies can be found here:

CANOE Study

SUNBEAM Study

