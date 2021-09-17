Advertisement

UW students caught doing pull-ups on construction crane in downtown Madison

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two University of Wisconsin students were cited late Thursday after they were allegedly spotted doing pull-ups on a construction crane near downtown Madison.

According to the initial police report, officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 500 block of W. Washington Ave. and found the pair had climbed onto the construction crane.

In an attempt to the hide from the officers, the suspects apparently took a page from action movies and started climbing higher to get away from police. Just like in the movies though, it didn’t work, and officers said the students came down once they saw firefighters had arrived on scene.

The report stated the suspects, whose names were not released, were cited for trespassing and released.

