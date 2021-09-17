Advertisement

Vehicle stolen in Madison spotted in Chicago suburbs, police report

(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle that was reported stolen from a Madison residence was seen Wednesday driving recklessly in a Chicago suburb, police say.

Madison Police Department officers arrived around 6:20 a.m. to a residence on the 1900 block of Sheridan Drive for a burglary, according to an incident report.

The victim told police that they did not lock their car, which was parked outside. MPD stated the suspects likely gained access into the residence through the garage door opener that was inside the car, then stole the keys and one of the vehicles.

Elgin Police Department, located in the northwestern suburbs of Chicago, called Madison Police around 8:30 a.m. to let them know they spotted the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or leave a tip online.

