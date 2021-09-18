Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Dementia Walk raises $41,000 for those impacted by dementia

The local event reaches 11 counties in south-central and southwestern Wisconsin
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) hosted their Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk Saturday, a local event that recognizes those impacted by dementia and raises funds for ADAW programs and services.

The family-friendly walk began at 7:30 a.m. at Elver Park in Madison. 325 walkers raised a total of $41,000 for the Alliance.

The local event reaches 11 counties in south-central and southwestern Wisconsin. There are walks taking place over the next couple of weekends in Grant County, Sauk County, Richland County and Crawford County.

According to ADAW, the burden of dementia is large and growing. It is estimated that more than 115,000 Wisconsin residents have some form of dementia. By the year 2040, they anticipate the number may be closer to 240,000.

For 35 years ADAW has sought to help individuals and their families navigate the many issue brought on by memory loss and dementia.

Those who were not able to attend the event can donate online on the event website.

