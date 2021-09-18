Badgerland Girl Scouts open new leadership center in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new leadership center is now open for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin.

The Girl Scout Leadership Center is located on Madison’s north side at 4801 S Biltmore Lane.

The space will allow troops to hold meetings and also partake in many different activities.

Leaders say there will be a STEM lab, a media news studio, an inventor’s space, and a dance studio.

Christy Gibbs, the Chief Marketing Officer for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland, says this site will allow girls to form connections with other another.

“Most important is we’re coming together as a Girl Scout community,” said Gibbs. “We’re learning together, exploring the world together, and having adventures together.”

You're invited... to the new Madison Leadership Center Open House on September 26! 🥳 Come explore the new space and help... Posted by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland Council on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Girl Scout Lily Zea says the building is definitely an upgrade.

“It’s very, very nice,” said Zea. “This room is just so exciting. This entire building is amazing and I think it’s really cool to be here.”

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council serves 23 counties in the south central and southwest parts of the state.

To register for an open house on Saturday, September 26, click HERE.

