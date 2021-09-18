Advertisement

Badgerland Girl Scouts open new leadership center in Madison

The space will allow troops to hold meetings and also partake in many different activities.
The space will allow troops to hold meetings and also partake in many different activities.
The space will allow troops to hold meetings and also partake in many different activities.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new leadership center is now open for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin.

The Girl Scout Leadership Center is located on Madison’s north side at 4801 S Biltmore Lane.

The space will allow troops to hold meetings and also partake in many different activities.

Leaders say there will be a STEM lab, a media news studio, an inventor’s space, and a dance studio.

Christy Gibbs, the Chief Marketing Officer for Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland, says this site will allow girls to form connections with other another.

“Most important is we’re coming together as a Girl Scout community,” said Gibbs. “We’re learning together, exploring the world together, and having adventures together.”

You're invited... to the new Madison Leadership Center Open House on September 26! 🥳 Come explore the new space and help...

Posted by Girl Scouts of Wisconsin - Badgerland Council on Thursday, September 16, 2021

Girl Scout Lily Zea says the building is definitely an upgrade.

“It’s very, very nice,” said Zea. “This room is just so exciting. This entire building is amazing and I think it’s really cool to be here.”

The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council serves 23 counties in the south central and southwest parts of the state.

To register for an open house on Saturday, September 26, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 5
Friday Football Blitz: Week 5
Forward Pharmacy in McFarland
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations
Friday Football Blitz: Preview
Friday Football Blitz: Preview
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations