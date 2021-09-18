Advertisement

Crash on I-39 near Pleasant Springs leads to lane closure

EMS and fire units have been dispatched, and MedFlight is also on scene
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PLEASANT SPRINGS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Saturday afternoon crash in Dane County has led to lane closures on I-39 NB/SB near Williams Dr.

According to Dane County dispatch, they received report of the crash at about 10:50 a.m.

I-39/90 was closed in both directions at Williams Dr. near Pleasant Springs due to the crash, according to WisDOT. The left lane remains closed at Williams Dr.

Closures were initially expected to last about an hour, they are no expected to last two hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident.

