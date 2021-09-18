Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Week 5

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s now week 5 of Friday Football Blitz! The NBC15 Sports team followed the Waterloo at Marshall game this week.

Marshall is 4-0 on the season, while the Pirates are 3-1.

There is a rivalry between these two teams, and they both know a lot about the other.

“One thing I know is they’re going to play hard,” said Marshall Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz.

“Marshall has had out number the last couple of years, they are well coached and have a lot of good players,” said Waterloo Asst. Coach Joe Jaehnke.

It proved to be a very tight match, with Marshall edging Waterloo out 15-14.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Madison West suspends varsity football for two weeks
Friday football blitz
Friday Football Blitz: Week 4
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2
Friday Football Blitz: Week 3
Friday football blitz higlights
Friday Football Blitz: Week 2