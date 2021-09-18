Friday Football Blitz: Week 5

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s now week 5 of Friday Football Blitz! The NBC15 Sports team followed the Waterloo at Marshall game this week.

Marshall is 4-0 on the season, while the Pirates are 3-1.

There is a rivalry between these two teams, and they both know a lot about the other.

“One thing I know is they’re going to play hard,” said Marshall Head Coach Matt Kleinheinz.

“Marshall has had out number the last couple of years, they are well coached and have a lot of good players,” said Waterloo Asst. Coach Joe Jaehnke.

It proved to be a very tight match, with Marshall edging Waterloo out 15-14.

To see scores from tonight’s games across southern Wisconsin, check the NBC15 Scoreboard.

