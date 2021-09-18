Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead and one was arrested following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:00 p.m., two individuals were walking their horse on STH 39 near CTH E in Mineral Point, when a driver lost control of their vehicle and struck one of the pedestrians.

The pedestrian, Craig Cheney, 55 of Mineral Point was pronounced dead at Upland Hills Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Alexander Garic of Highland was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

State Patrol was called for reconstruction. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.