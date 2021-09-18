Advertisement

Highland man arrested for OWI in deadly pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

The driver was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
(WCAX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead and one was arrested following a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that occurred Friday evening.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:00 p.m., two individuals were walking their horse on STH 39 near CTH E in Mineral Point, when a driver lost control of their vehicle and struck one of the pedestrians.

The pedestrian, Craig Cheney, 55 of Mineral Point was pronounced dead at Upland Hills Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, Alexander Garic of Highland was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

State Patrol was called for reconstruction. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash

Latest News

Friday Football Blitz: Week 5
Friday Football Blitz: Week 5
Forward Pharmacy in McFarland
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations
Friday Football Blitz: Preview
Friday Football Blitz: Preview
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations