One last day of Summer warmth before a Temperature Tumble

Highs climb into the mid - upper 80s Sunday. A strong cold front drops highs into the 60s early next week..
Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be one last Summer day before a BIG cool down arrives next week.(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Buckle up! The temperature roller coaster is just getting started. High-pressure has moved off to the East and the southerly winds are taking off Sunday. Highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

This comes after a night spent in the upper 50s. Some places (especially near the State Line) could make a run at 90°F. Southerly winds continue into Monday. An upper-level wave moves into the southern Great Lakes early next week. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon. Models place much of the activity farther East of the area, but a chance of rain is nonetheless in the forecast. The strong cold front will be dropping SW across the northern Plains on Monday.

The frontal boundary arrives on our doorstep late Monday into Tuesday. Shower and storm chances increase just ahead and along this frontal boundary. Tuesday gets off to a wet start before the rain fades away later in the day. Highs will only climb into the upper 60s.

The cool trend continues for much of next week. Morning lows will bottom out in the 40s - with a few 30s farther North. Sunshine returns with high-pressure through Thursday. The 70s are back briefly late next week ahead of our next chance for showers.

