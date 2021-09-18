Advertisement

SD girl killed in Minnesota storms that spawned 2 tornadoes

((Source: Pexels))
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A line of strong storms brought damaging winds and at least a couple tornadoes to Minnesota and western Wisconsin early Friday, causing at least one death.

Authorities in Mankato say a 4-year-old girl died when a tree branch fell on a tent at a city park around 2:30 a.m.

The girl was from South Dakota and was with her family at the park for an annual reunion.

Winds gusted to 64 mph at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just after 3 a.m.

The National Weather Service reports the storms spawned at least a couple tornadoes, one in Burnsville and the other in Apple Valley.

