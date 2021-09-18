Advertisement

Suspect in deaths of 4 found in SUV surrenders in Arizona

This booking photo released by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021 shows Darren Lee McWright, 56, in Menomonie, Wis. Sheriff's officials say one suspect has been arrested and a second suspect is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Byrd says McWright, of St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. Officials say a warrant is out for the other suspect, 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area and is considered armed and dangerous. (Dunn County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities in Arizona.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 38-year-old Antoine Darnique Suggs turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona. The sheriff’s statement says Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling to Minnesota.

Authorities say investigators have not interviewed Suggs, so they had no new information to release on a potential motive.

Authorities said Thursday that Suggs was spotted meeting with one of the victims at a Minnesota bar the night before their bodies were found.

