Brewers headed to postseason with 6-4 win over the Cubs
Milwaukee is in the playoffs for the fourth-straight season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, September 18, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 to clinch their fourth-straight trip to the postseason.
Manny Pina’s go-ahead home run followed by Kolten Wong’s RBI single put Milwaukee up 6-4 headed into the ninth inning.
Then left-hander Josh Hader would come in to close it out for Milwaukee in the ninth. Hader would have two strikeouts, including the one against Patrick Wisdom which would end the game. Hader would leave two stranded on base and secure his 33rd save.
The San Francisco Giants were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are now the third to secure three of the five NL postseason berths.
Milwaukee needs three more wins to lock up the NL Central title over the St. Louis Cardinals.
