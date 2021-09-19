Advertisement

Brewers headed to postseason with 6-4 win over the Cubs

Milwaukee is in the playoffs for the fourth-straight season
Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a...
Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Milwaukee. Reyes scored on a hit by Kolten Wong. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Saturday, September 18, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-4 to clinch their fourth-straight trip to the postseason.

Manny Pina’s go-ahead home run followed by Kolten Wong’s RBI single put Milwaukee up 6-4 headed into the ninth inning.

Then left-hander Josh Hader would come in to close it out for Milwaukee in the ninth. Hader would have two strikeouts, including the one against Patrick Wisdom which would end the game. Hader would leave two stranded on base and secure his 33rd save.

The San Francisco Giants were the first team to clinch a playoff spot, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are now the third to secure three of the five NL postseason berths.

Milwaukee needs three more wins to lock up the NL Central title over the St. Louis Cardinals.

For team apparel fans can visit the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, which remains open until midnight Saturday and reopens Sunday, Sept. 19 at 11:40 a.m. The Brewers Team Store will then remain open daily from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Brewers Team Store is located at the Hot Corner entrance at American Family Field. To contact the Brewers Team Store, call 414-902-4750.

