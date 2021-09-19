Advertisement

ESPN College Game Day headed to Soldier Field

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo ,ESPN College Game Day's crew sits on set in front of Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. before the start of an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Texas A&amp;amp;M. After 15 years of the Washington State flag begin a backdrop fixture to every &amp;ldquo;College GameDay&amp;rdquo; broadcast, ESPN came to Pullman Wash., in Oct. 2018.(AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(KWQC)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger football will soon be in the national spotlight. ESPN’s College Game Day is heading to Chicago for the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game.

The game will be played at Solider Field. The network announced the decision to feature this match-up in a social media post on Saturday.

Wisconsin currently sits at 1-1 on the season, after a bye-week. Notre Dame took down Purdue last Saturday and remain undefeated on the season.

The Badgers and the Irish will face off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. ESPN’s coverage begins at 8 a.m.

